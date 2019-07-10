Lady Gaga unveils beauty brand on Instagram

"The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand, but that’s too bad,” Lady Gaga states in an Instagram video announcement for her long-awaited beauty brand, Haus Laboratories.

“They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at Haus Laboratories we say beauty is how you see yourself,” adds Gaga in the Instagram video. “Your glam, your expression, your artistry. We want you to love yourself. Our house, your rules.”

The video coincided with the launch of the brand’s dedicated Instagram account, @hauslabs, which posted images of Gaga alongside a diverse range of models wearing graphic make-up.

One caption states: “Together, we are building a supportive, empowering, inclusive community grounded in kindness, bravery, and creativity. All are welcome in our Haus.”

While another adds: “Our tools were designed with artistry and versatility in mind to inspire endless self-expression and reinvention.”

Gaga’s beauty brand is set to launch on July 15 on its website, Haus Laboratories currently has a countdown and sign-up capturing in place. It will also be available to buy via Amazon in nine countries including the UK, the US, Japan, France and Germany, where the beauty line will be available for pre-order starting on Amazon’s Prime Day ahead of the official September launch, according to Business of Fashion.

The video and imagery released showcases a graphic range of make-up including lip glosses, lip colours, glitter eyeshadow, as well as all-over colour pigments.

Haus Laboratories is being backed by Lightspeed Ventures Partners, whose other investments include Goop, the brand owned by actress Gwyneth Paltrow.