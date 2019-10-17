LAFW SS20: Bishme Cromartie

Bishme Cromartie joins the Spring/Summer 2019 season of Los Angeles Fashion Week with a collection of ready-to-wear pieces such as separates, dresses, and more titled, “Pluto’s Retrograde.” The collection futuristic touches of streetwear details such as bright, neon colors and contrast stitching, and utilitarian design. However, in its dresses, it also displays a sense of strong, structured femininity with the use of angular silhouettes and fringe embellishments.

Select pieces from the SS20 collection are available to shop on the label’s online store.

Baltimore native designer Bishme Cromartie’s gained recognition as a competing designer on Season 17 of Project Runway and has been known for work that is architectural, strong, confident, and captivating.

See the full collection from Bishme Cromartie below.

Images: Manny Llanura