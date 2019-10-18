Fashionunited
 
LAFW SS20: Farinaz Farzaneh
Dale Arden Chong
|

Farinaz Farzaneh made her Los Angeles Fashion Week debut at the Petersen Automotive Museum on Friday, Oct. 11. The designer presented a collection of dark and elegant evening wear. With a range of dresses, jumpsuits, and rompers, the designer focused on embellishments such as feathers, mesh detailing, and lace to add tough femininity to each piece. The designer also added a personal touch to her show, sharing the finale with her mother.

The Iranian designer, who is now based in the southern California city, focuses on creating timeless pieces for the modern day. Farzaneh’s collections are rooted in freedom, peace, and love.

See key pieces from Farinaz Farzaneh’s LAFW presentation below

LAFW SS20: Farinaz FarzanehLAFW SS20: Farinaz FarzanehLAFW SS20: Farinaz FarzanehLAFW SS20: Farinaz FarzanehLAFW SS20: Farinaz FarzanehLAFW SS20: Farinaz FarzanehLAFW SS20: Farinaz FarzanehLAFW SS20: Farinaz Farzaneh

Images: Manny Llanura
