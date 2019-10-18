LAFW SS20: Farinaz Farzaneh

Farinaz Farzaneh made her Los Angeles Fashion Week debut at the Petersen Automotive Museum on Friday, Oct. 11. The designer presented a collection of dark and elegant evening wear. With a range of dresses, jumpsuits, and rompers, the designer focused on embellishments such as feathers, mesh detailing, and lace to add tough femininity to each piece. The designer also added a personal touch to her show, sharing the finale with her mother.

The Iranian designer, who is now based in the southern California city, focuses on creating timeless pieces for the modern day. Farzaneh’s collections are rooted in freedom, peace, and love.

See key pieces from Farinaz Farzaneh’s LAFW presentation below

Images: Manny Llanura