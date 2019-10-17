LAFW SS20: Luooifstudio in pictures

Led by Lena Loffurzzi, who graduated from Central Saint Martins, London-based luxury brand Luooifstudio made its debut at L.A. Fashion Week with a 41-piece presentation at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The collections showcased playful dresses, tops, bottoms, and more.

With both an haute couture and a ready-to-wear line, Luooifstudio’s Spring/Summer 2020 collections were full of dramatic draping, ruffles, sheer paneling, metallic fabrics and more. With pieces that felt almost cosmic, the latest collection feels both romantic and futuristic.

See more of Luooifstudio’s SS20 collection below.

images: manny llanura