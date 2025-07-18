Lainey Wilson to launch collection with The Jewelry Group

Award-winning country music artist Lainey Wilson has partnered with The Jewelry Group, Inc. to develop a signature collection under the name the Lainey Wilson Jewelry Collection.

The new partnership sees The Jewelry Group act as a licensing agent for the design, development, and distribution of the collection. Leveraging The Jewelry Group's expertise in sourcing, creating, and selling jewelry collections, the collaboration sees the artist apply her unique sense of Western style to the range.

The country artist worked closely with the in-house team at The Jewelry Group to design the collection, using key materials like hammered metals, natural stone, suede, leather, and applying her signature details like stars, feathers, cowboy hats, longhorns, and horses.

"I'm so excited about partnering with The Jewelry Group, Inc. on this collection of pieces," said Lainey Wilson in a statement. "As a lifelong lover of the American West, I worked with the team to design pieces to help bring out your inner cowgirl and the beauty and strength she holds. I hope you love it and I can't wait to see you all decked out!"

The Lainey Wilson Jewelry Collection includes a range of contemporary Western-inspired necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings, in addition to other accessories like boot bracelets, collar tops, and hat brim chains.

"As The Jewelry Group, Inc. continues to develop key partnerships in the entertainment arena, we are incredibly excited for the opportunity to work alongside Lainey, bring her vision to life and build on the power of her brand," said Fran Lukas, CEO of The Jewelry Group, Inc., in a statement.

Prices for the collection range from 15 US dollars to 65 US dollars. The Lainey Wilson Jewelry Collection is set to launch in July 2025, and will be available at Lainey Wilson distribution channels as well as Belk, Boot Barn, Buckle, Cavenders, Ariat, Lammles Western Wear, and Scheels.