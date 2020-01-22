Lancôme launching makeup line with Mert and Marcus

Fashion photographers Mert and Marcus are teaming up with Lancôme to launch what the beauty company is calling a “flaming hot” makeup collection.

The photographic duo, comprised of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, are bringing their “expertise and creativity on beauty to new heights with a game changing electric coloured collection,” explains Lancôme in a press statement.

The launch marks the first beauty collaboration for the duo and is a colour-cosmetics collection for nighttime including kits for the eyes and lips.

Commenting on their beauty collection, Mert and Marcus, said: "We were never really interested in beauty in its original form. Somehow, what excited us over the past 26 years, was transforming and creating characters with light, make-up and stories, and this is what we tried to achieve with this collection.”

The Lancôme x Mert and Marcus After Dark Collection includes an ‘Eyes Cold as Ice Kit' that features a liquid shadow, a glittery topper, flared cat-eye lashes and Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara in the shades Green 01 and Blue 02.

There is also a 10-pan ‘After Dark Eyeshadow Palette' containing shining pearlescent, matte and iridescent shades, and a line of ‘Transforming Liquid Eyeshadows' in matte-to-glitter hues in green, blue, purple and gun metal.

The ‘Flaming Lips Lip Kit' comes in two shades, red and violet, and features a duo colour lipstick and ‘L'Absolu Gloss,' while the ‘Teint Idole Ultra Duo Stick’ offers highlighting in shades Light Pink 01 or Doré 02.

Completing the collection are three 'L'Absolu Rouge' lipsticks in shades 359 Sheer, 198 Matte and 189 Matte.

Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme brand president, added: "Working with such talented and exceptional personalities like Mert and Marcus has been an exhilarating and passionate adventure. Mert and Marcus are not only brilliant artists and renowned photographers, but they are also incredible beauty experts. I am extremely proud of this collaboration, the visual universe they have created and the innovative textures.”

The collaboration is expected to launch in Europe in February, before rolling out in the US in March.

Images: courtesy of Lancôme