Land's End unveils Peanuts collaboration in childrenswear line

Lands' End is using classic comics to motivate children to find an interest in science and technology. The fashion brand has teamed up with Peanuts, the iconic comic strip created by Charles Schulz, on a line of children's apparel and lifestyle products inspired by the Snoopy character.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such an iconic brand – Peanuts is a keystone of many American childhoods," said Chieh Tsai, chief product officer of Lands' End, said in a statement.

"We designed this collection so that kids can experience the wonderment of science and technology through Snoopy, the namesake of Apollo 10's lunar module and longtime safety mascot for human space flight."

The collaborative collection includes graphic T-shirts, moccasin slippers and sleeping bags. Items retail between 18 and 130 dollars and will be available for a limited time.

"Lands' End is such a fantastic brand that creates high quality, fun kids clothes so we were excited to be able to bring this collection to life with them," said Liz Brinkley, vice president of fashion collaborations and softlines, Peanuts Worldwide. "Our hope is to create a desire within kids to pursue education in space and technology."