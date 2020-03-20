Lands' End and Draper James announce swimwear collaboration

Lands' End is looking ahead to summer. The casual clothing brand has unveiled a new collaboration with Draper James, the lifestyle brand founded by actress Reese Witherspoon.

The two brands have partnered on a limited-edition women's swimwear collection that brings together Lands' End classic design and swim expertise with Draper James' Americana-inspired style. Draper James' signature magnolia and gingham prints and design details are evident throughout the collection.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Draper James on a women's swim collection that stands for body positivity and size inclusivity," Chieh Tsai, chief product officer of Lands' End said in a statement. "At Lands' End we pride ourselves on fitting every body and focus on creating comfortable pieces for our customer. We strive to provide our customer with the best possible fit to make her feel stylish and confident in her everyday life."

Featuring 23 pieces across swim, apparel and accessories, the Lands' End x Draper James swimwear collection ranges from size XS to 3X with prices from 29.95 to 109.95 dollars. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to Girls Inc. to promote body positivity and empowerment in future generations.

The collection will retail through the e-commerce sites and physical stores of both brands, as well as through Amazon. New styles from the collection will be dropping throughout March and April.

Image: Lands' End