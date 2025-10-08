Lands’ End unveils bespoke tweed designed in collaboration with Harris Tweed

American retailer Lands’ End, which has been selling clothes and footwear since 1963, has unveiled a capsule collection with Harris Tweed, featuring a bespoke tweed designed exclusively for the brand for its customers in Europe.

In a statement, Lands’ End said the collection “represents a step toward reshaping Lands’ End for today’s customer,” and signals a “bold new direction” for the brand in Europe, placing “authenticity, craftsmanship, style and cultural relevance firmly at the forefront”.

The 16-piece collection for men and women blends sartorial influences with modern design, combining the rich texture of Harris Tweed with Lands’ End’s vision to define modern heritage, to offer its customers “apparel with permanence, built on timeless quality,” with pieces that have been designed “to be worn, loved, and kept”.

Lands’ End x Harris Tweed capsule collection Credits: Lands’ End

Andrew McLean, chief executive officer of Lands’ End, said: "This journey with Harris Tweed is a proud moment for us in Europe, bringing together authenticity, craftsmanship and style. It represents timeless quality in a way that feels both modern and deeply rooted in heritage."

Lands’ End places importance on authenticity and craftsmanship as it targets European consumers

The Lands’ End x Harris Tweed capsule collection is exclusively available on Lands’ End’s UK, French and German e-commerce websites, and features a tweed jacket and skirt for women, alongside a blazer, waistcoat, shacket, and tweed-trimmed jumpers for men, and a range of accessories, including hats, gloves, tote bags and slippers. Prices range from 25 to 300 pounds.

Lands’ End x Harris Tweed capsule collection Credits: Lands’ End

Each piece has been crafted with a bespoke ‘Oakham Tweed’ fabric, which has been dyed, spun and woven entirely by hand in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland, designed exclusively for Lands’ End, inspired by the colours of the British countryside, with tones that mirror water, fields and open skies.

Each metre of the tweed has been crafted by islanders in their homes, explains Lands’ End, supporting more than craftsmanship, but also preserving skills passed down through generations.

Lands’ End x Harris Tweed capsule collection Credits: Lands’ End

The American brand also notes that Harris Tweed is woven from 100 percent wool, making it renewable, biodegradable and recyclable, and the designs in the capsule offer a “foundation for the season and beyond,” with timeless classics embodying the principle that “sustainability is found in longevity”.

“At the heart of it all is Oakham Tweed, a fabric created only for Lands’ End. It is a tweed that exists nowhere else, shaped by heritage and crafted with care,” explains Lands’ End on its website. “Harris Tweed reflects a slower way of making, where time and attention are part of the process. Sixteen pieces shaped by heritage and designed for today, made to be trusted, worn often and kept for years to come.”

Lands’ End x Harris Tweed capsule collection Credits: Lands’ End

Lands’ End x Harris Tweed capsule collection Credits: Lands’ End