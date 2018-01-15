Lane Crawford to hold creative call in Los Angeles

China’s leading luxury department store Lane Crawford is set to hold its annual design and creative talent call out in America for the first time later this month.

Lane Crawford is calling for all emerging brands and creatives to come to the seventh edition of its innovative initiative ‘Creative Call Out’ that aims to identify and nurture new brands, designers and artist talent at its event in Los Angeles.

First launched in 2015, as a way of revolutionising the department store’s buying model, the incubator is looking for emerging brands across womenswear, menswear, shoes, bags and accessories, including sunglasses and fine and fashion jewellery, as well as home and lifestyle brands that cover home decor, home scents, soft furnishings, art, china, glassware, ceramics, lighting, kitchenware and furniture.

Taking place from January 24-26 at the 3.1 Phillip Lim on Third Street in Los Angeles, the department store is looking for prospective emerging brands to apply via its website. Once accepted, participants will get access to a range of benefits and career support from Lane Crawford’s team of experts.

The concept allows Lane Crawford to connect with directly with designers and brands who do not show or present their collections in traditional markets, showrooms, and fashion weeks, as well as meet with other creatives, from photographers and stylists, to writers and multimedia content creators who they could possibly work with on future collaborations.

The Creative Call series has launched over 50 brands and 45 creative projects in four years, with some of the 2017 talent including 8on8, which mixes British tailoring with sportswear and J- and K-pop influenced fashion line Boy Vending Machine.

Lane Crawford has 10 department stores across greater China in Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu.