Lanuuk launches into activewear

Luxury modest fashion brand Lanuuk has unveiled its debut sportswear collection, offering premium activewear that provides “modest coverage without compromising on fashion and functionality”.

Lanuuk Athletic has been designed to bring “variety and versatility to the modest activewear industry,” explains the brand, after founders Ayesha Mahomed and Katleya Nielsen became disenfranchised by the formless designs and distinct lack of luxury that existed in most modest sportswear.

Lanuuk Athletic Credits: Lanuuk

Ayesha Mahomed, co-founder at Lanuuk, said in a statement: “Lanuuk Athletic stems from our desire to combine fashion and functionality to create a capsule collection that can be worn every day to allow women to move with ease – whether that is for a workout or for running errands.

"The focus is on creating easy-to-wear styles, in flattering silhouettes using functional fabrics in a range of classic colours.”

The luxury brand’s new activewear line launches with five signature styles in five colours, designed with modesty and ease of movement in mind. Pieces include a yoga tunic, a zip-up hooded jacket, leggings, joggers, and a hijab hooded tunic crafted from functional four-way stretch material that is breathable, sweat-releasing, moisture-absorbing and quick-drying.

Lanuuk Athletic Credits: Lanuuk

Mahomed added: “Lanuuk is built on the foundations of inclusivity, and we want our brand to represent the strength we gain from supporting each other, the freedom to make our own choices of self-expression by the clothes we wear, and, quite plainly, from being more comfortable in what we’re wearing.

“We are looking to redefine the universally recognised concepts of clothing, by creating a diverse selection of inclusive, premium products that are ethically made.”

Lanuuk Athletic prices start from 39.99 pounds and are available in sizes XS-3XL via the brand’s website.

Lanuuk Athletic Credits: Lanuuk

Lanuuk Athletic Credits: Lanuuk