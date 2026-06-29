Lanvin celebrates 100 years of its first menswear collection
Paris - French house Lanvin unveiled a surrealist-inspired wardrobe for its spring/summer 2027 menswear collection on Friday. The collection celebrates the centenary of the first menswear line by its founder, Jeanne Lanvin.
Inside the Parisian mansion housing the brand's new offices, several outfits were displayed on the floor in the style of "cadavres exquis". This literary game was also featured on white T-shirts.
On the racks were patterned pieces: tops with zigzag stripes; a shirt with polka dots and dice on the shoulders; and a short and short-sleeved shirt set with geometric and graphic prints.
Double-breasted suits in dusty pink, light blue or black were impeccably tailored. For footwear, Lanvin presented loafers and a reinterpretation of its Glen trainers in vibrant colours.
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