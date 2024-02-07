LaQuan Smith collaborates with Louis XIII Cognac

American ready-to-wear designer LaQuan Smith has unveiled a limited-edition accessories collection with heritage cognac house Louis XIII Cognac.

The collaboration features two bespoke accessories, The Drop Chain Pouch and The Boudoir Gloves, designed to “make enjoying Louis XIII Cognac a high fashion experience – elevating the wearers everyday art of life”.

The Drop Chain Pouch made of pure silver is inspired by vintage flasks and bottles and designed to hold a single bottle of Louis XIII The Drop. Meanwhile, the opera-length Boudoir Gloves are crafted from demure mesh and feature velvet detailing that that pays homage to Louis XIII’s traditional white glove service and Smith's signature mesh catsuit.

Louis XIII x LaQuan Smith collection Credits: Louis XIII

Commenting on the capsule collection, LaQuan Smith said in a statement: "This partnership encapsulates innovation and redefines the Louis XIII tasting experience. This revolutionary collection is designed to spark conversation - merging high-fashion with the elegance of the Maison's time-honoured rituals."

The Louis XIII x LaQuan Smith collection will be sold as a set for 2,300 US dollars in “extremely limited quantities,” explained the spirit brand.

The collection launches with a campaign dubbed 'A Drop in Time by Louis XIII x LaQuan Smith' featuring director Greg Swales, artistic director of fashion Carine Roitfeld, and supermodel Jasmine Tookes.

Tina Reejsinghani, vice president of luxury brands at Remy Cointreau USA, added: "This collaboration with Louis XIII Cognac and LaQuan Smith highlights our shared commitment to both modernity and timelessness.

"Together, we're thrilled to showcase a truly unique collection and campaign with each accessory serving as a testament to the history of Louis XIII's craftsmanship, reborn with LaQuan's impeccable eye for style.”