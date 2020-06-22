LaQuan Smith collaborates with Revolve

Luxury fashion brand LaQuan Smith, worn by Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez, has partnered with Revolve to launch its first-ever exclusive capsule collection with a retailer in the US.

LaQuan’s eponymous line, known for its sexy silhouettes and bold designs, has debut an eight-piece capsule collection that includes matching separates, such as biker shorts, long-sleeved cropped tops, and skin-tight skirts, with design details of mesh, soft glitter beading, and thin straps in a classic colour palette of black, white, and nude.

"I’m so excited to finally share with the world my partnership and capsule collection with Revolve”, said designer LaQuan Smith in a statement. “As two brands that truly appreciate the unapologetic glamour within women, this partnership is a long time coming. I’m also excited to not only introduce a new audience to LaQuan Smith but also introduce Revolve to a diverse group of women who inspire and make my brand what it is today."

Michael Mente, co-chief executive and co-founder of Revolve, added: “Revolve is built on the creativity and entrepreneurialism of emerging designers, and we are very proud to partner with Laquan Smith.

“His design aesthetic and brand ethos is perfect for the Revolve girl. This partnership has been a long time in the making and we are disappointed we couldn’t launch with a big party during Revolve festival but can’t wait to share the collection with our customers.”

The LaQuan Smith x Revolve capsule is available exclusively at Revolve.com with prices ranging from 196 - 423 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Revolve