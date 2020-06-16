Lark and Berry launches jewellery competition

Luxury British jewellery brand Lark and Berry has launched a jewellery competition to find a talented artist or jewellery designer to collaborate with to create a 6-piece capsule collection.

The brand is seeking a jewellery designer or artist with an interest in sustainability to launch a limited-edition capsule collection with to launch in early 2021.

Lark and Berry, known as a fine jewellery designer brand, which exclusively only uses cultured diamonds and gemstones in their pieces, and the competition winner will have the opportunity to have their 6-pieces made in 14k or 18k gold, diamonds and other precious stones.

The winner will be chosen by Lark and Berry’s founder, Laura Chavez and will be sold in-store and online, as well as be featured across the brand's social media account. In addition, the winning designer will receive an undisclosed cash prize.

Prospective jewellery designers need to send at least 6 pieces within their portfolio as part of their submission that can be part of the same collection including one bangle, one ring, one necklace/pendant and one pair of earrings.

Submissions are open until July 20 and should be e-mailed to hello@larkandberry.com.

Image: courtesy of Lark and Berry