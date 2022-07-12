Latin American Fashion Summit partners with Luxury Stores at Amazon

In a bid to bring Latin American designers to customers, Luxury Stores at Amazon has announced a new collaboration with the Latin American Fashion Summit (LAFS).

The partnership with the multiplatform will allow Amazon customers to purchase from Latin American designers such as Alexandre Birman, Silvia Tcherassi, Adriana Degreas and Maygel Coronel.

It comes as part of LAFS’ mission to elevate and enrich the Latin American fashion industry.

To celebrate the launch, Alexandre Birman hosted an intimate dinner party alongside Amazon, with a string of famous guests such as models Martha Hunt and Richie Shazam.

“This was an unforgettable night celebrating our launch on Luxury Stores at Amazon,” said Birman, in a release. “I know my parents, especially my father and mentor who taught me my craft, would be proud of this moment.”

The initiative builds on the new Luxury Stores concept for Amazon, which launched the platform as a way to feature both established and emerging luxury brands on its site.

Products are all sold directly to consumers from the luxury brands and authorised retailers, ensuring authenticity, Amazon said.