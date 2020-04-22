Launer launches handbags to celebrate Queen’s 94th birthday

Royal Warrant Holder, Launer London has launched a special limited edition handbag collection to celebrate The Queen’s 94th birthday.

Each of the exclusive handbags aims to celebrate the Queen’s long term patronage of Launer and their royal connection and each features gold foil ‘Royal Edition’ text on the inside leather plaque.

The three handbag styles, The Lucia, The Judi and The Encore, are in shades of blue, a colour closely associated with royalty, explains Launer. Prices range from 1,140 to 1,550 pounds.

Gerald Bodmer, chief executive of Launer said in a statement: “By launching these limited edition handbags in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s birthday, it’s a fitting way for customers worldwide to have something that’s unique and uplifting, especially in these times.”

Launer has been making its iconic structured style handbags for more than 70 years, with each bag still made in England. As well as the Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are all customers of its refined designs. The brand has held a Royal Warrant for more than 50 years, suppling the Queen with handbags and small leather goods since 1968.

The heritage brand is sold in Selfridges, Fortnum and Mason and Fenwick in London, as well as internationally in countries including the US, Japan, Russia, Italy, Canada and China.

Image: courtesy of Launer