Law student brought high fashion to Cheshire fashion week

University of Chester law student Claire Namukolo Raven combined her legal studies with her passion for fashion by leading this year’s Cheshire Fashion Week on October 17 and 18.

Held at Chester Cathedral and Chester Town Hall, the event showcased designers from the US, Portugal, France, Nigeria, and the UK, attracting buyers, media, and fashion enthusiasts. The opening night included the Fashion Week Awards, addressed by Chester’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Sherin Akhtar.

Raven, who founded the event in 2018, said her legal training helped her manage the demands of producing a large-scale fashion show. “Merging law and fashion gave me the organisation and critical thinking skills needed to run an event of this scale,” she said.

Dr Erin O’Leary, Head of Law at the University of Chester, praised Raven’s commitment in a press release, calling her “a thoughtful student making an impact beyond her studies.”