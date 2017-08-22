Lazy Oaf temporarily closes website

Independent graphic and illustration fashion label Lazy Oaf has had to temporarily close its website after a warehouse fire destroyed all of its current stock.

Taking to social media, Lazy Oaf stated: “Due to a massive fire in our warehousing facility on Saturday night we have had to temporarily close our website.

“Luckily no-one was hurt, it took 100 fire fighters to tackle the flames who worked tirelessly through the night and we are devastated.”

The statement on its website continued: “Please bear with us while we have a little cry in the corner, pull ourselves together and come back with a bang!”

The fashion label’s founder Gemma Shiel also took to her Instagram to express gratitude to fans, saying: “Blown over by how lovely and supportive everyone is being following the fire at our warehouse facility. It has been devastating, I have done a little cry and we are working hard to get back on track, this won't beat me!! Thank you to everyone and anyone who is supporting lazy oaf and me it means everything.”

Looking to the future, Lazy Oaf, known for its fun and bold looks, is asking its customers to tell them what their favourite piece has been from the past 12 months so they can “rise back from the ashes” and remake. It hopes to be “back up and running” in the next few days.

Images: Lazy Oaf AW17 Facebook