LCF has presented its undergraduate fashion exhibition

In July, undergraduate students at the London College of Fashion at University of the Arts London presented their work in a final exhibition.

The exhibition showcased the work of students from LCF’s Fashion School of Media Communication, its Fashion Business School and its School of Design and Technology.

The collection of student work was showcased last month at Truman Brewery in East London from Wednesday July 13 until Saturday July 16

The fashion exhibition featured various interactive pieces such as digital work which students employed to address themes such as sustainability, mental awareness, cultural formalities and more.

“We are delighted to present LCF Class of 22; an immersive representation of how London College of Fashion students are telling unique stories that go beyond the traditional notions of what fashion can achieve.” Andrew Teverson, pro vice-chancellor and Head of College at London College of Fashion, said in a statement published on the college website.

The London College of Fashion undergraduate exhibition in July 2022 received over 600 private visitors.