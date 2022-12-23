LCI Barcelona celebrates student and alumni work with Christmas market

Last week, art and design school LCI Barcelona held a Christmas market. The event gave students, alumni and even the institution’s educators an opportunity to showcase their designs to the general public.

The Christmas market or mercado navideño was held at LCI Barcelona’s headquarters, the Balmes 209 campus in the Catalonian city.

The event was free and open to the public. Creations were all handcrafted and purchased exclusively during the event.

With the Christmas market, LCI Barcelona hoped to highlight the variety of hand-made designs by students from the school’s different departments, alumni and even educators.

LCI Barcelona Christmas Market 2022 poster. Courtesy of the school.

Noel Pons, a second year student of the degree in Fashion Design was also present with his own stand.

He told FashionUnited over email: "For me it is a dream to have a stand at the LCI Christmas Market where I can showcase the scope of my imagination.”

“With my upcycling creations, made from pieces of recycled jeans,” he continued, “I want to combine fashion, craftsmanship and sustainability."

Ferran Farlen, head of events at LCI Barcelona added: “The Christmas Market is an opportunity for everyone.”

“It’s a place where specialists and fashion enthusiasts come together with potential customers who are looking for more authentic products and who want to support talented young people,” he said.