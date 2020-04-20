LCI Barcelona students create masks with recycled materials

Fashion students of LCI Barcelona used their talent to transform confinement into a creative opportunity. Second-year students of the Fashion degree created more than 50 masks reusing materials as diverse as scarves, shirts or pants that they have painted, stamped, embroidered or accompanied by different accessories.

In the subject of Recycled Products, professor Gabriel Torres proposed an exercise in creating masks that combines fashion with recycling and sustainability. “Our students have captured in each of these masks their vision of the pandemic. Starting from the anguish, loneliness or darkness that represents the confinement and the fight against an uncontrollable situation, the materials, and decorative elements used to evoke the relevance of a moment that will go down in human history. While some models focus on the sensations caused by the virus in people, other designs honor the work of the health professionals by sending a message of thanks and hope,” states LCI on their website.

All the projects will be collected in an exhibition to show how the arrival of COVID-19 has changed many lives.