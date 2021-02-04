Le Petit Trou collaborates with & Other Stories

Retailer & Other Stories has launched a lingerie co-lab collection with Le Petit Trou featuring 11-pieces described as “flirty and comfortable, but also a bit funny and sassy”.

Designed to be both “unfussy and feminine”, the collection features a range of matching bras, underpants, sleep set and a robe in a colour palette of blush pink, black, and grey with a hint of gold.

The 11-piece collection consists of two styles of triangle bras, two kinds of long-line bras, three different styles of briefs and one high-waisted, high-cut leg panty. There is also a floaty camisole top and high-waisted short and a short silk robe with a tie belt.

Details running throughout includes straps and legs adorned with ruffles, cut-out details and tie-up straps and a range of romantic fabrics such as multi-coloured glitter dots, stars and moon prints, leopard jacquard and splash flock prints.

Commenting on the collaboration, Zuzanna Kuczy, Polish fashion stylist and founder of Le Petit Trou, said in a statement: “I’ve been so excited about the co-lab with & Other Stories from day one. We fit together very well we have a similar vision, we love fashion, we want to do beautiful and comfortable things for every woman.

“The co-lab collection is flirty and comfortable, but also a bit funny and sassy. It’s fantastic when we, as women, accept ourselves just as we are, and I believe the co-lab reminds us not to take ourselves too seriously.”

Rocky Ekenstam af Brennicke, director brand and creative, & Other Stories, added: “Le Petit Trou manages to combine the sensual with the wearable, which is easier said than done with lingerie.

“The details, such as tie-up straps or ruffles, are so considered, and, of course, everything fits wonderfully, which shows in our body-positive campaign. Weve always been proud to be a go-to place for beautiful underwear, and Im convinced this co-lab now will make us irresistible.”

The Le Petit Trou co-lab collection launches online at Stories.com on February 4. Prices range from 23 - 120 pounds.

Images: courtesy of & Other Stories