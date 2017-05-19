Leading Bridalwear Trends for Spring 2018

London - It is not a big secret that ready-to-wear bridal wear is a fast growing market, as mass-market retailers continue to move in the wedding category. Now more than ever it seems as if the leading trends from the seasonal bridal shows are being held under a microscope, as bridal wear labels and fashion brands alike scramble to keep their competitive edge. But what are some of the biggest bridal wear trends for spring 2018? What does the future bride-to-be wish to wear on her big day? FashionUnited rounds up some of the leading bridal wear trends to emerge for spring/summer 2018 based on data from retail and research firm Edited.

Exposed Shoulders & Sleeve Detailing

Following on from last season, sleeve and shoulder details are set to become a big trend for next season. In particular, cold shoulders and off-the-shoulder designs were spotted on the runway at seasonal bridal shows such as White Gallery London, with the Bardot style being favored by many designers. In addition, faux-off the shoulder designs made by utilizing sheer fabrics in order to prevent slipping were also a key trend for spring 2018 bridal wear and seen from designers such as Alan Hannah and Sassi Holford.

Attention to the sleeve is also a big trend and was seen in many different forms. Balloon shapes, floaty, unstructured styles featured in many collections, as well as tighter sleeve styles with sheer layers in which lace appeared to be floating on the arm. 3D appliqués topped with embellishments, which were mostly floral inspired were also seen on the bridal runways, while both designers Monique Lhuillier and Naeem Khan accessorized their spring 2018 collections with statement-making beaded body jewelry.

Sweetheart Necklines & Frills

Even within bridal wear, there are some styles which are timeless, and the sweetheart neckline is one of them. Often cited as a no-brainer for bridal wear, strapless sweetheart necklines were seen across the majority of bridal collections for spring 2018. They were paired with a wide variety of skirts as well as a number of fabrics ranging from full-tulle to satin a-line and form-fitting mermaid. But even though most of the usual skirt shapes were spotted throughout the collections shown, the gowns felt less structured and more flowing, which translated to a more romantic and softer feel. Designers Randy Renoli and Eddy K both paired a sweetheart neckline with a heavily frilled or ruffled skirt for a flowy, sweet look whereas Monique Lhuillier went for a full lace layered skirt for bridal spring 2018.

High Necklines & Long Skirts

High necklines, such as turtle necks and halter tops have been in fashion for the past few season and it seems as if this chaste look has made its move into bridal wear for next season. Unlike last year, which saw a number of very sheer and sensual bridal gowns, higher necklines, covered arms paired with floor length skirts were spotted all over the runway for bridal 2018. Vera Wang presented collared gowns with loose sleeves, while Elie Saab and Ines Di Santo included high neckline, demure gowns which completely covered the chest area in their collections for next spring. Monique Lhuillier took things one step further for her bridal 2018 collection presentation by accessorizing gowns with lace capelets and matching gloves, completing the image of a covered, modest bride, a key look for next season.

Plunging Necklines & Thigh High Slit

For future brides to be who may be a bit most daring with their look, then this may be the trend for them. Although a large number of designers favored a more covered look for next season, few entirely cut out the deep v-plunging neckline and thigh-high slit gowns which continue to be in demand. However, rather than sticking to the traditional colourway for this style, alternative looks came in the form of pastel shades such as pinks and blues. Other designers, such as Marchesa and Reem Acra complimented their white and cream gowns with black detailing, which gave the dresses a more modern feel. White or blush-pink, this sensual look will still be a big trend for next season

The Two-Pieced Outfit

Another increasing trend in bridal wear is the two pieced bridal outfit. Although most designers only included one or two two-piece ensembles in their bridal collections this trend is on the rise and will only become more visible for spring 2018. The most popular combination remains a fitted top with trousers or cropped top with a high-waisted skirt, as designers ranging from Carolina Herrera to Oscar de la Renta and Viktor & Rolf all showed two-piece bridal outfits for spring 2018. “I strongly believe in separates for weddings,” said Herrera during her collection presentation “that, for me, is the modern way of dressing the bride.”

