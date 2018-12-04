Leading fashion chains join the “Swedish textile initiative for climate action"

To achieve key sustainability goals, leading Swedish fashion chains such as H&M, Kappahl, Peak Performance among others, have joined hands with The Sustainable Fashion Academy for the "Swedish textile initiative for climate action" (STICA). Through this initiative, these apparel companies would focus on reducing their climate impact by at least 30 percent by 2030, in line with the United Nations "Fashion Industry Charter on Climate Action" that will be launched next week during COP24.

“The Sustainable Fashion Academy (SFA) believes that the only legitimate way for the apparel and textiles industry to address their contribution to global warming is by making commitments to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions in line with 1.5 C warming pathway. And we in Sweden, we have the knowledge and expertise needed to take the lead. That is why we have launched the Swedish Textile Initiative for Climate Action,” said Michael Schragger, Founder and Executive Director, The Sustainable Fashion Academy in a statement.

H&M, Kappahl and Peak Performance collaborate with SFA for STICA

Initiated by Kappahl, H&M, Peak Performance and Sustainable Fashion Academy, the purpose of STICA is to support the Swedish fashion and textile industry in its efforts to reduce its climate impact and stimulate industry innovation. To achieve this, STICA is creating a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration and reporting so that the Sweden's fashion and textile industry can lead the way and be climate-positive well before 2050.

According to Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability at Kappahl: “To tackle the climate impact stemming from our value chain we need joint efforts and clear goals. We want to create support for the entire Swedish textile industry, both small and large enterprises, in taking climate action. We want to ensure Sweden leads the way and that the Swedish textile industry becomes climate positive well before 2050.”

STICA, the statement said, now invites other Swedish fashion and textile companies of all sizes, as well as industry associations and NGO’s that can serve as supporting partners, to join the initiative. STICA will also report on progress in order to allow all stakeholders to follow developments.

“Climate change remains one of the greatest challenges of our time. Its consequences will affect our entire planet and everyone living on it. H&M have set the goal of becoming climate positive across our entire value chain by 2040. Together with the industry, stakeholders and business partners we can make a sustainable difference,” added Felicia Reuterswaerd, Head of Sustainability at H&M Sweden.

Further adding to the statement, Åsa Andersson, CR & Quality Manager at Peak Performance said: “At Peak Performance we don’t just talk sustainability, we act on it. This network is all about climate action, real results and industry innovation. There is no time to delay.”

Photo: Weekday, H&M