Leandra Medine Cohen to launch capsule collection with Closed

Leandra Medine Cohen, known as ‘Man Repeller’, is launching a capsule collection with German clothing brand, Closed in October.

The six-piece collection will fuse Cohen’s “eclectic and witty style” with the brand’s contemporary design ethos, explained Closed in a statement. It will feature “casual wardrobe essentials” including a jacket, khaki pants, jeans, a shirt, a cardigan, and a balaclava to be worn “interchangeably to create a multitude of looks”.

When it comes to the design of the clothes, Closed explained that Cohen had spent time reflecting on her own lifestyle and how she would wear the pieces.

There was also a consideration on the fabrics, silhouettes and embellishments to ensure the capsule not only defined the Closed brand, while still paying homage to Cohen’s personal style.

The pieces are made from fabrics including double-face wool paired with recycled cashmere, organic cotton moleskin, pure organic cotton, and wool, as well as glass beads, pearl buttons, and black velvet used for embellishments.

In addition, each piece in the capsule will also contain a special hidden message from Cohen on the care label. Messages will range from “Buy pink tulips. Love, Leandra” to “Call someone you love. Love, Leandra”.

The collection will retail from 215 to 640 US dollars and be available at Closed.com and in select Closed shops.

A percentage of the proceeds from the capsule collection will also be donated to Win NYC, an organisation that provides safe housing and critical services to help homeless women and their children rebuild their lives and break the cycle of homelessness.

Cohen, who founded and ran the fashion website ‘Man Repeller’, stepped down from the site last June following discrimination allegations and criticism over a lack of diversity on the site. The website rebranded as ‘Repeller’ and ceased publishing new stories in October 2020. Currently, the fashion writer has a newsletter about how to get dressed, The Cereal Aisle on Substack.

Closed was founded in 1978 and has stores across Germany, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland.