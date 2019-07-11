Leandra Medine (Man Repeller) to launch collection with Mango

Spanish high street brand Mango has taken one more step in its plans to expand in the United States. After scoring an agreement with Macy’s and dressing fashion consultant Sofía Sanchez de Betak for the Met Gala, Mango is launching a collection with Leandra Medine, author of fashion blog Man Repeller. The line will be launched in the end of October. No further details were disclosed.

This is not the first time Mango and Medine collaborate. The influencer was one of the protagonists in a series of short films launched by the Spanish brand in 2017 as part of an advertising campaign titled “Mango Journeys”. Neither is it the first time Medine ventures into fashion designing. She launched a collaborative capsule with Atea Oceanie in 2016 and has a shoe label, M by Man Repeller, available on Net-a-Porter.

Mango operates only one store in the US, located in New York, as well as an e-commerce channel. In addition to Macy’s, the Spanish brand is available at Lord & Taylor. Ecommerce accounts for 20 percent of the 2018 sales, and the company aims to increase to 30 percent until 2020.

Picture: courtesy of Mango