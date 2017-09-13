Leanne Marshall gets more day wear friendly for NYFW

Sometimes we can find the most brilliant inspiration in everyday things around us. That seemed to work well for Leanne Marshall this season.

For spring/summer 2018, the designer found inspiration in the green construction walls in New York City that have the diamond patterns in them. To anyone who has spent more than 24 hours in New York City, you are probably familiar with them.

"I was so fixated on them," Marshall says. "They just kept nagging at me and I went with it and started developing my collection. Little by little I started to develop a story along with it. What if beyond the other side of the construction wall was actually a secret, tropical paradise away from hustle and bustle of New York City."

Curiosity, escapism and fantasy dictated her design process which led to beautiful green gowns, elegant separates and chic dresses that accomplished their mission of letting the audience escape.

While the evening wear market is growing again, Marshall has introduced more day wear pieces. While evening wear is the bread and butter of her brand, the designer wanted to introduce more everyday pieces for her customers. Panel dresses, geometric cutouts and camisoles were all seen in the collection.

The most standout piece by far was a pleated yellow corset gown with, showing both strong craftsmanship and an elegant red carpet aesthetic.

Most of the dresses were very free flowing, ephemeral and whimsical, proving again that in this day and age of retail consumers, comfort still pervades whether they are buying red carpet gowns or a stylish skirt.

Marshall knows how to provide her consumer with both red carpet ready looks and colorful daytime dresses. Versatility is always key in the success of fashion business.

photos: courtesy of The Riviere Agency