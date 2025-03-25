Leather UK teams up with Mary’s Living to breathe new life into leather pieces

Trade association Leather UK has announced a repair and restore collaboration with Mary’s Living and Giving Shops for Save the Children, aimed at breathing new life into leather pieces found in its charity shops.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Leather UK members have expertly restored a range of leather bags found in the charity shops to their former glory to be sold at a premium, highlighting how leather can be readily refurbished and restored, as well as how choosing pre-loved items is a more sustainable choice.

The repairs were carried out by the Leather Repair Company (LRC) and its skilled craftspeople in its Hull workshop and Mulberry, whose artisans rejuvenated a Somerset Tote at their Lifetime Service Centre at The Rookery, one of its carbon-neutral Somerset factories.

Richard Hutchins, founder of The Leather Repair Company, said in a statement: “Well-made leather items should be enjoyed for generations to come. Through this collaboration we’re not only reviving beautiful pieces but also promoting the importance of repair over replacement. Each bag is a testament to the talented artisans and craftspeople here at LRC.”

All the bags repaired during the collaboration will carry a ‘Leather for Life’ swing tag, Leather UK’s labelling initiative for British leather goods that provides consumers with up-to-date, reliable information about leather, including facts about how leather is produced and its status as a by-product of the food industry.

Dr Kerry Senior, director at Leather UK, added: “Leather is a natural and durable material that, when properly cared for, can last a lifetime, embodying the core values of slow fashion, unlike ultra-processed materials such as plastic-based leather alternatives, which will deteriorate over time, leather ages beautifully, developing a patina that tells the unique story of each bag.

“This collaboration demonstrates the role leather plays in a more sustainable future by encouraging consumers to make more considered and sustainable choices.”