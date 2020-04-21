Lee announces sustainability targets ahead of Earth Day

Lee is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with new goals for sustainability. The denim brand hopes to integrate more sustainable practices through its production techniques within five years.

"At Lee, we are committed to doing our part to help lead our industry toward a better future," Chris Waldeck, EVP and global brand president, said in a statement. "Our global sustainability goals will guide our actions and help accelerate our commitment to providing products that drive positive changes for our environment and communities, while delivering the quality and style consumers expect from Lee."

The company recently launched a global sustainability platform called For a World That Works to bring together its innovation in denim with a sense of responsibility in production. Lee's new targets are established under this platform.

By 2024, Lee aims to power 100 percent fo its owned and operated facilities using renewable energy, utilize at least 50 percent sustainable synthetics, source 100 percent of its cotton from sustainable grower or recycled means and increase its Indigood dyed products.

Indigood Denim is a signature product line that Lee recently launched. These jeans are made in a way that reduces that amount of water required by 100 percent, energy by 60 percent and waste by 60 percent. According to a statement, "Indigood is Lee's commitment to discovering and integrating into their supply chain, the most sustainable ways to dye denim."

Image: Lee