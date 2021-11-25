Lee launches AW22 kidswear collection

Denim retailer Lee Jeans has revealed it will be releasing a debut kidswear range for the autumn/winter 2022 season.

The line is set to launch in EMEA, licensed by Brand Machine Group (BMG), and will include pieces for boys and girls aged up to 16 years. Items will be inspired by signature styles from the brand, with tops, accessories and a range of denim to be on offer.

“We are really excited to be able to offer our trademark iconic styles in specialist fits for kids and are looking forward to delivering comfort and style to the finest kidswear retailers across the region for AW22,” said Kontoor Brands’ EMEA managing director, Simon Fisher, in a statement. “We are proud to partner with BMG on this range, and have been really pleased to see how hard their team has worked to help us bring our pioneering spirit and heritage styles to the whole family across EMEA.”

BMG has worked with a wide portfolio of names on global licensing, to oversee the collaborative process of design. Past labels the firm has operated with include Ben Sherman, Juicy Couture and Jack Wills. Lee’s kidswear line will be available to retailers through BMG.