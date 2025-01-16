Lee launches new menswear range under Lee X

Denim brand Lee has launched a new product platform under the name Lee X, which is geared towards helping men find the best fit and modern designs.

Encompassing a new capsule collection, the Lee X platform builds on Lee’s best-selling Extreme Motion line for men, which introduced stretch fabrics and flexible waistbands to men’s denim nine years ago. The new Lee X capsule reflects these features and adds new ones that enhance comfort and the overall performance of the denim.

Some of the key features of the collection include an updated gusset for movement, premium fabrics with TruTemp 365 technology and moisture-wicking properties, and the use of more conscious details, such as patches made from recycled apple skins.

“We’ve been working tirelessly developing Lee X to bring game-changing innovation to our consumers, so I’m excited to see these products in the market,” said Jimmy Shafer, global vice president for Lee, in a statement.

“The jeans are built on a foundation of performance fabrics but engineered to retain that true denim feel. And the casual pants are incredibly versatile; you’ll want to wear them everywhere. I’m confident that Lee X is creating a new value equation in the market and that these styles will become new favorites of our current loyalists while attracting new consumers to the brand.”

The new Lee X range is available in three different bottom collections, with complementing tops under the Lee X Shirts collection. This includes the Lee X Move collection, designed for movement with the ultimate fit for all-day wear, the Lee X Soft Denim collection, with exceptional comfort, and the Lee X Lite Non-Denim, synthetic pants with maximum comfort and breathability.

The new Lee X Move and Lee X Soft collections are now available online at Lee.com and Amazon.com, with the Lee X Lite collection launching in spring 2025. Prices for the collection start at 40 dollars for tops and 50 dollars for bottoms.