Lee taps Jean-Michel Basquiat for new collection

Denim brand Lee has teamed up with artist Jean-Michel Basquiat to create a new capsule collection. Blending denim with the groundbreaking art style that Basquiat is known for, the capsule collection features limited-edition styles for both men and women.

Basquiat first rose to international acclaim in the 1980s, as his application of vivid colors and graphics made him a prominent fixture in the New York City art scene. A global cultural icon, Basquiat has left his mark across the contemporary art world and fashion, working with designers and brands alike.

The Lee x Basquiat capsule collection successfully captures Basquiat's unique sense of style and personality on iconic Lee denim silhouettes, which act as a canvas for his neo-expressionist artwork. Key items in the collection include splatter-painted jeans, striped sweaters, and crown-adorned denim jackets featuring artwork like the “Warrior,” “Pez Dispenser,” and more.

Lee x Basquiat new capsule collection Credits: Lee

“Lee has always celebrated originality, and in our 100 years, we’ve been part of American culture, especially the ‘80s around NYC,” said Brigid Stevens, global vice president of marketing at Lee, in a statement. “The Lee x Basquiat collaboration fuses art, style, and culture together to deliver pieces that are timeless and also unique – original icons made even more so with these iconic pieces of art.”

Designed to inspire a new generation of creatives and share Basquiat's artwork with all, David Stark, the founder and president of Artestar, an international brand licensing and consulting agency representing the Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat, added: “Lee brought such a fresh perspective to Jean-Michel’s iconic artworks.”

The new Lee x Basquiat collection is now available at Lee.com and in selected Lee stores in Asia, Europe, and North Carolina, as well as US retailers Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters and European platforms Zalando and Asos. Prices for the collection range between 65 USD and 220 USD.