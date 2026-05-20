Lee unveils collaboration with Kacey Musgraves for Walmart

American denim brand Lee, part of Kontoor Brands, has unveiled its first celebrity collaboration designed with eight-time Grammy Award winner Kacey Musgraves exclusively for Walmart, with all pieces priced under 50 US dollars.

The 100-plus-piece collection is named Kacey Lee, after Musgraves’ first and middle names, and spans men’s and women’s denim tops and bottoms, as well as dresses, sleepwear, swimwear, accessories, and pet items.

Kacey Lee for Walmart collection Credits: Lee

Vivian Rivetti, global vice-president for design at Lee, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to work with Kacey and Walmart on this collection. Lee has been providing denim staples and trend-relevant styles to Walmart shoppers for 30 years.

“This capsule is a new opportunity to showcase Lee’s craftsmanship and quality in silhouettes that reflect Kacey and will appeal to younger consumers. The collection feels fresh, modern, perfect for enjoying summer concerts, and it’s at a value that only Walmart can offer.”

The collection draws inspiration from Musgraves’ Texan roots and Americana style, and features high-res boot cut jeans with an all-over star pattern, denim shorts with a curved hem, a denim vest with an adjustable back buckle, a cropped chore jacket with Lee’s signature hickory stripe pattern, cheeky Rider shorts with a star-printed pockets that peaks out at the bottom, and a denim shirt with red contrast piping for women.

The men’s collection offers Lee’s straight relaxed jeans and utility workwear jacket with a subtle paisley print inspired by the classic bandana, and hickory striped carpenter shorts, which hit just below the knee.

Kacey Lee for Walmart collection Credits: Lee

Other styles include graphic T-shirts in various silhouettes, including tank tops, baby tees, oversized and ringers, featuring Musgraves’ personal mottos and inspiration from her ‘Middle of Nowhere’ album with lyrics, images and sayings.

There are also bikinis and one-pieces in the swimwear capsule, denim-inspired totes, handbags and hats, bag charms and belts, as well as pet accessories inspired by the singer’s pup, Pepper, designed to coordinate with the fashion collection.

Commenting on the collection, Musgraves added: “The idea of this capsule excited me, not only because my middle name is ‘Lee,’ but because it feels very nostalgic. I grew up wearing Lee, and I wear a lot of denim, vintage tees and workwear, so this partnership felt like a natural fit.

“I loved collaborating on the designs and finding ways to incorporate my lyrics and elements of my personality. The goal is always to design pieces I would personally wear, and I know y’all will love it as much as I do.”

Kacey Lee for Walmart collection Credits: Lee

The Kacey Lee collection will be available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com, launching in approximately 2,100 stores nationwide. Fashion apparel prices range from 8 to 42 US dollars, while accessories and pet items range from 6 to 25 US dollars.

Ryan Waymire, senior vice president of adult fashion at Walmart U.S., said: “We’re proud to bring this exclusive collaboration to our customers as we continue to build Walmart as a destination for fashion, culture and self-expression.

“Our long-standing partnership with Lee, rooted in quality and heritage, combined with Kacey Musgraves’ distinctive voice and style, allows us to deliver a collection that feels both authentic and fresh. Together, we’re offering standout pieces that make incredible style accessible for customers—whether they’re shopping for everyday wear or their next summer concert.”

Kacey Lee for Walmart collection Credits: Lee