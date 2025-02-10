Lee unveils denim collaboration with Blue Blue

American denim brand Lee has launched a collaboration with Japanese heritage denim label Blue Blue celebrating the fusion of American workwear and Japanese textile craftsmanship.

The limited-edition collection features reimagined archival Lee 91-B and 11-Z silhouettes with Tokyo-based Blue Blue’s signature Japanese flow jacquard denim, blending durability, heritage, and artisanal design to offer a fusion of Japanese and American denim.

Lee x Blue Blue collaborative collection Credits: Blue Blue

The collaboration celebrates 100 years of Lee’s Jelt Denim, where tightly twisted yarn produces workwear fabric engineered to prevent snags, tears or rips - originally introduced in 1925.

The collection features two signature pieces, including a reimagined version of Lee’s classic 91-B work jacket, adjusted to a shorter length for a balanced silhouette. It has been constructed with 10.5oz American Jelt Denim, known for its durability and lightweight comfort, and features custom Japanese jacquard denim accents on the pockets, collar, and adjuster belt, where the jacquard loom produces a rich, textured effect.

Lee x Blue Blue collaborative collection Credits: Blue Blue

While the Lee’s iconic 11-Z painter pants offer a refined reimagination, featuring an easy, straight-leg silhouette with hip and scale pockets crafted from Blue Blue’s own Japanese jacquard denim to add a distinctive indigo flow pattern with a soft, knit-like feel.

The Lee x Blue Blue collection is available globally online at the Hollywood Ranch Market in Tokyo, and in Blue Blue stores across Japan.

Lee x Blue Blue collaborative collection Credits: Blue Blue

Lee x Blue Blue collaborative collection Credits: Blue Blue