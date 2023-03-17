Leeds Beckett University's Matty Bovan to host initiatives for fashion course

Leeds School of the Arts at Leeds Beckett University (LBU) in the UK has announced a number of activities for 2023 for its fashion course. This includes a graduate fashion show presented by the school’s class of 2023 as well as a photoshoot.

The activities, which collectively will be entitled ‘RUN’, will be led by designer and Leeds Beckett University fashion educator Matty Bovan. They are part of a collaboration between the university and Leeds 2023, a cultural initiative by the city of Leeds.

The 2023 programme will kick off with a photoshoot on April 4 at Trinity Leeds in the city centre. The students of LBU’s fashion class of 2023 will debut their collections at the one-day-only live showcase.

On Thursday, June 1, the RUN graduate runway show will take place at the Leeds School of Art theatre. The show will be the closing event to the programme of activities that are planned between April and June 2023.

In addition, as part of the RUN programme of the university and the Leeds 2023 cultural programme, Matty Bovan will present his inaugural lecture.

The activities will also celebrate the official inauguration of new state-of-the-art facilities at the Leeds School of the Arts.

Leeds School of the Arts at Leeds Beckett University in the city of Leeds, in Northern England. It offers a fashion design and a fashion marketing programme at the bachelor level as well as a master degree in fashion, along with programmes in fine art, illustration, graphic design, graphic design, the performing arts, film studies and product design.