Lego unveils new streetwear collection with Hype

The European division of Global Brands Group, one of the world’s leading branded apparel, footwear and accessories companies, has announced the launch of a new streetwear collection inspired by the world of Lego Ninjago in partnership with Hype.

The 28-piece collection for adults and kids includes long and short-sleeved tees, shorts, hoodies, joggers, caps and backpacks that illustrate “exciting, memorable moments and characters from the Lego Ninjago TV series,” as well as embodying Hype’s “loud and proud essence”.

The coordinated range features oversized silhouettes in the iconic Lego Ninjago colour palette with embellishments such as heavy embroidery, chunky taping, branded neck ribs and oversized graphics. Throughout the collection, the secret Lego Ninjago language is also used to spell out “Just Hype.”

Sye Austin, brand manager, licensing, Global Brands Group Europe, said in a statement: “We’ve been a long-term partner of Lego in Europe and when the team approached us with the opportunity to help bring this new collection to fruition, we knew immediately that it would really resonate with teen and adult Lego fans.

“We leveraged our manufacturing and sourcing strengths, as well as our technical expertise, to create this new collection that meets the Lego brand’s exceptionally high quality standards and reflects the spirit of Lego Ninjago.”

Nicola Daglish, EMEA licensing manager at Lego, added: “The opportunity to create this never seen before Lego Ninjago collection with Hype, designed with a young adult audience in mind but available for kids and adults, would not have been possible without the production expertise and support of our long-term apparel partner, Global Brands Group.

“The Global Brands team worked extremely hard with their manufacturing base to bring the Lego x Hype fashion-forward designs to life, ensuring the important brand details and quality reflected the Lego standards.”

The new Lego Ninjago collection is now available online at Lego.com and JustHype.com, with price points ranging from 17.99 to 59.99 pounds.

Image: courtesy of Global Brands Group/Lego