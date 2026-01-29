Leicester Made & Regions 2026 highlights education and skills development in British fashion manufacturing

Leicester Made & Regions 2026 is positioning fashion education and skills development at the centre of its expanded programme, offering new opportunities for educators, students and early-career professionals to engage with the future of British fashion and textile manufacturing.

Organised by Fashion-Enter Ltd, the two-day event will take place at De Montfort University and aims to strengthen links between fashion education, manufacturing and industry. Alongside showcasing UK-based production, the programme focuses on workforce development, ethical manufacturing and the practical skills needed to support on-shore production in a rapidly evolving fashion sector.

The Industry Day will bring together manufacturers, brands, educators, technologists and policymakers to address challenges in skills training, sustainability and supply-chain innovation. Organisers say the event provides a platform for fashion students and educators to better understand real-world manufacturing processes, employment pathways and the technical demands of modern apparel production.

A Consumer Day will further highlight British-made fashion while raising public awareness of the skills, craftsmanship and educational pathways behind locally produced garments. Sponsorship support from industry partners, including fashion technology company Alvanon, reflects growing interest in aligning education with data-driven design, fit standards and manufacturing innovation.

Leicester Made & Regions 2026 aims to reinforce the role of education in rebuilding and future-proofing the UK fashion industry, offering sponsors, institutions and students opportunities to collaborate around training, curriculum relevance and long-term sector resilience.