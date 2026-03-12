Momentum is playing a key role in European fashion education initiative

Momentum, a company based in County Leitrim is contributing to a new international project aimed at strengthening fashion and creative education across Europe.

The initiative brings together partners from multiple countries to develop new training opportunities and collaborative learning models for people working in fashion, design and related creative sectors. The project focuses on building skills, encouraging innovation and connecting emerging designers with industry networks.

The Momentum organisation involved in the initiative is working alongside universities, creative organisations and small businesses from across Europe. Through workshops, mentoring and collaborative research, the project aims to help participants develop practical skills and adapt to changing industry demands.

Projects of this type are typically funded through European research and innovation programmes and focus on fostering cross-border collaboration between education providers and industry stakeholders. They often address broader themes such as sustainability, digital skills and entrepreneurship in the creative sector.

Local initiatives and programmes

Local creative and design initiatives in Leitrim have increasingly participated in international partnerships. Regional programmes such as Creative Heartlands have also supported training, mentoring and networking for creative professionals, helping strengthen the region’s role in Europe’s wider creative economy.

By participating in international educational collaborations, Leitrim-based organisations are contributing to efforts aimed at preparing emerging designers and creative professionals for a rapidly evolving fashion and design industry.