L’Enchanteur wins 2024 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

Dynasty and Soull Ogun, the twin sisters behind lifestyle brand L’Enchanteur, best known for its jewellery, have won the 2024 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award.

As winners, L’Enchanteur will receive 300,000 US dollars to boost its business, alongside mentorship from a top industry professional.

The fashion prize also names Jackson Wiederhoeft of Wiederhoeft, who designs womenswear and bridal collections and previously interned for Thom Browne, and menswear designer Spencer Phipps of Phipps as runners-up. Each receives 100,000 US dollars and business mentorship.

Commenting on the winners, Anna Wintour, chief content officer of Condé Nast, and global editorial director of Vogue, said in a statement: “Our congratulations to not only our winners Dynasty and Soull, Jackson and Spencer, who join an incredible group of past CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winners, but indeed to all of this year’s finalists.

“They have reminded us that America is where fashion which embraces creativity, craft and a certain consciousness about the world today can flourish and thrive.”

This year’s finalists included Taylor Thompson of 5000., Connor McKnight, Grace Ling, Kate Barton, Presley Oldham, Sebastien and Marianne Amisial of Sebastien Ami, and Jane Wade.

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund adds 20th anniversary mentorship prize

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists. Credits: CFDA.

The 2024 event marks the 20th anniversary of the prestigious fashion prize, launched to help emerging designers and cultivate the next generation of American fashion talent. Since its inception, more than 180 designers have received mentoring and more than 7.7 million US dollars in support.

Past finalists and winners include Billy Reid, Bode, Brock Collection, Christopher John Rogers, Jonathan Simkhai, Joseph Altuzarra, Melitta Baumeister, Proenza Schouler, Pyer Moss, Telfar, The Elder Statesman, and Sandy Liang.

This year also included the 20th Anniversary Mentorship Award, presented by Gap Inc., awarded to finalist Grace Ling. Zac Posen, executive vice president and creative director of Gap Inc. will serve as a mentor to Ling and join the 2025 Selection Committee.

Posen said: “The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and the new 20th Anniversary Mentorship Award Presented by Gap Inc. are deeply meaningful to me, as I’ve witnessed the transformative power of mentorship and support throughout my career.

“And in my new role at Gap Inc., I am passionate about creating opportunities for the next generation of talent, integrating them into our creative family and building a support system where emerging designers can thrive, innovate, and redefine our industry.”

Steven Kolb, chief executive of the CFDA, added: “As we celebrate twenty years of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, the talent that has gone through the Fund and built careers in the American fashion industry is remarkable.

“This year’s finalists showcase the best of American fashion creativity and ingenuity and are sure to play a role in the continuing evolution of American design.”