Lenny Niemeyer- Unique by Mode City Designers of the Year

Unique by Mode City, the world leading lingerie and swimwear brand trade show, is set to award the 2018 Designer of the Year prize to luxury swimwear designer Lenny Niemeyer. 2018 marks the 35th year of the summer trade show will be taking place from July 7 to 9 in Paris.

“This award is so very important for us, because it raises the profile of the Brazilian fashion market,” said the Brazilian designer in a statement.

Lenny Niemeyer first began her career in fashion as a designer in 1979, creating swimwear lines for famous Brazilian brands. She went to launch her own namesake brand in 1991 and open her first beachwear boutique in Ipanema. Today, the brand has 19 locations throughout Brazil and collection pieces for sale within multi brand retailers throughout South America, Asia, Africa, Australia, the Middle East, and the United States.

“We want to be in the top department stores as well as the most beautiful multi brand boutiques in the most iconic Fashion Capitals of the world,” added Niemeyer. “We also want to be known as one of the most sophisticated beachwear brands in the world.”

photo credit: Unique by Mode City