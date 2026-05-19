Leny secures first retail partnership with Selfridges

British womenswear brand Leny, founded in 2025 by Central Saint Martins graduate Isabella Hoelk, has secured its first retail partnership, launching in-store at Selfridges in London and online.

Launched with a clear vision of creating versatile wardrobe staples for the modern urban woman, Leny has become known for its minimalist and feminine athleisure and occasionwear, and its launch into Selfridges marks the brand’s first chance for consumers to interact with its collections in a physical retail setting.

Leny launches in Selfridges Credits: Leny

Leny’s Selfridges offering launches with the brand’s spring/summer 2026 collection, which features seasonal twists on its signature loungewear pieces in pastel hues, silk separates, and its recently launched sleepwear collaboration with influencer Nuria Ma. There will also be several pieces in exclusive Selfridges colourways.

Highlights include padded-shoulder cotton T-shirts, a silk midi skirt with matching halter-neck top, relaxed wide-leg cotton jogging bottoms with embroidery detailing, lace-trimmed jersey crop tops, and a French Terry funnel-neck zip-up top with matching jogging bottoms.

Commenting on the brand’s launch in Selfridges, Hoelk said in a statement: “To be recognised by Selfridges, such an iconic institution, at such an early stage of the brand feels incredibly special, and reinforces the appetite in customers for a more considered, adaptable approach to feminine dressing.

“I didn’t build Leny through a large platform, outside investment or external backing, I came from a design background with a very clear vision of how women want to dress today, so having that recognised by Selfridges at this stage feels both exciting and meaningful.”

Interview with Isabella Hoelk, founder and creative director of Leny

Isabella Hoelk, founder and creative director of Leny Credits: Leny

With such a significant milestone, just one year after the brand’s launch, FashionUnited caught up with Hoelk to find out more about what inspired her to launch her own label, what the partnership with Selfridges means for the growth of the business, and to share her considered approach to design, as many of the pieces in the brand’s collection are crafted from sustainable fabrics like bamboo, Tencel and micro modal.

What inspired the launch of Leny?

The launch of Leny was inspired by my time working in luxury, where I felt there was something missing: pieces that were both comfortable and refined, with the versatility to move effortlessly from the atelier to drinks afterwards. I designed Leny for women living in the city, a community of creatives in London who want clothing that feels elevated, effortless, and adaptable to every part of their day.

Leny SS26 collection Credits: Leny

How does Leny differentiate itself in a competitive contemporary market?

I think Leny differentiates itself through its balance of ease and elevation. The pieces are designed to feel effortless enough for everyday wear, while still refined enough to transition seamlessly into the evening with a pair of heels.

I felt there was a gap in the market for loungewear that extends beyond traditional athleisure. Leny focuses on subtle design details, elevated fits, and premium materials that allow the pieces to feel considered and polished, rather than purely casual. The versatility of the collection allows women to style the pieces in a multitude of ways throughout their day, which makes them feel both practical and timeless.

It was also important to me that the pricing remained competitive. I wanted Leny to feel accessible to the people around me, while still maintaining a strong focus on quality, comfort, and fit.

What does securing the first retail partnership with a retailer like Selfridges mean to the brand?

It means a great deal to us, especially as Leny is only a year old. To be stocked by an iconic retailer like Selfridges feels like a huge milestone, and the fact that they have backed so many of our styles makes the partnership feel especially meaningful.

It also marks the first time our customer is able to experience and try on the pieces within a physical retail space, which is incredibly exciting for our community. Beyond that, the partnership opens the door to a much wider global audience through their online platform, and it feels like a significant step forward for the brand and its future growth.

Leny SS26 collection Credits: Leny

What are the key products available in Selfridges?

The selection includes a mix of our core loungewear pieces, new SS26 styles, and our collaboration with Nuria Ma. Bringing together these three collections in one space really highlights the diversity within the Leny product offering, while also showcasing the continuity and consistency of the brand across each season.

We also created several Selfridges exclusive colourways available only in store, including our Romance silk set in Sage Green and Balloon trousers in Powder Pink.

Where do you see the brand's physical footprint evolving next? Is the future more wholesale, or do you envision standalone Leny boutiques?

Right now, the focus is on growing Leny thoughtfully and aligning with the right retail partners rather than focusing purely on wholesale expansion. We are still building our community and establishing the brand’s place within the industry.

A physical storefront feels like a natural evolution for Leny. Aesthetics, interiors, and creating a world beyond the product have always been central to the brand through our events and experiences, so I do see a standalone space as part of the future.

Selfridges had always been one of my dream retailers, so reaching that milestone so early in the brand’s journey has been incredibly exciting and has opened the door to thinking about what could come next.

Leny SS26 collection Credits: Leny

How would you describe your creative process?

Drawing has always been the starting point of my design process. It is the most instinctive way for me to explore shapes, silhouettes, and ideas quickly, and it allows the collection to evolve in a very organic way from the beginning.

At the same time, building a young brand requires constant balance across many different areas of the business. Because of that, I have become increasingly intentional about protecting time for the creative process and ensuring there is space for research, experimentation, and design development alongside the operational side of growing Leny.

Why was it important for you to prioritise sustainable materials and small-scale production?

It was important to me because it allows for a much greater level of control and intentionality throughout the process. Working on a smaller scale means we are able to build close relationships with our suppliers, oversee production more carefully, and maintain a strong focus on quality and materials from the very beginning of the brand.

How did gaining experience at Chanel, Burberry, and Maison Margiela help you launch your own brand?

Working within those houses taught me resilience and how to operate within fast-paced, high-pressure environments, which has been invaluable when building a business of my own. Beyond that, the experience gave me a much broader perspective on what is possible within the industry.

Being able to work inside brands I had admired since I was young made those ambitions feel tangible rather than distant. I think I needed to experience that world firsthand to fully understand the kind of brand I wanted to create for myself.

Leny collaboration with Nuria Ma Credits: Leny

You recently launched a collaboration with Nuria Ma – how did that come about, and what was the inspiration for the collection?

Nuria Ma is a longtime friend of mine, and the collaboration came about very naturally through conversations between us. One day, while having coffee together, she mentioned wanting to create a sleepwear-inspired collection, which immediately felt aligned with Leny’s identity and the way we approach dressing.

The brand has always been rooted in the idea of taking pieces traditionally associated with home and styling them in a way that feels elevated enough for the evening, so sleepwear felt like a very natural extension of that concept. It also made sense for both of our communities, as Nuria’s audience is very familiar with seeing her within intimate home environments through her content.

The collection also allowed us to introduce new materials such as silk, which brought a new level of refinement to the range, and it has gone on to become one of our most successful launches to date.

Leny is available on the third floor at Selfridges, as well as online at the luxury department store and direct from lenyclo.com.