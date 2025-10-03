Lenzing launches new fibre Tencel Lyocell-HV100

Austrian fibre specialist Lenzing is launching a new cellulose fibre. The fibre, named Tencel Lyocell-HV100, is a new innovation that features deliberate irregularities and is inspired by the textured aesthetic of natural fibres. Lenzing stated in a press release that this development was driven by market demand.

The natural-looking, irregular appearance in the fabric is created by controlled variations in the staple length of the fibres (10 to 28 millimetres). “In addition to the texture, the matte surface of the fibre also enhances the opaque appearance and offers factories and brands expanded creative possibilities for developing fabrics with the aesthetic of natural fibres,” said Lenzing. The fibres also have a soft yet less fluid feel in premium denim products and achieve a natural softness without complications during washing. Tencel Lyocell-HV100 shows good results in denim applications where an authentic texture is important. The fibres open up new possibilities for warp yarns, traditionally dominated by cotton, while maintaining the processing efficiency required by manufacturers. Beyond denim, trials in the apparel and home textiles sectors also show broader potential for the new fibre.

“From a technical perspective, Tencel Lyocell-HV100 allows us to forge new paths of innovation and collaboration with our partners in the textile industry,” explained Florian Heubrandner, vice president global business management textiles at Lenzing. “The controlled variation opens up possibilities for yarns and fabrics that were previously not achievable with Lyocell. We are already seeing innovative approaches from various markets that suggest significant potential for product differentiation.”

The new fibre will initially be used in denim products before being applied to other textiles and home textiles in 2026. The new Tencel Lyocell-HV100 fibres will be on display at the Lenzing stand at Kingpins Amsterdam in October.

The new Tencel Lyocell-HV100 fibre from Lenzing. Credits: Lenzing