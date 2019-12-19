Lessons from Mrs. Maisel’s Closet at FIT

On December 10 in the Haft Theater, Dahlia Schweitzer, associate professor of Film, Media, and Performing Arts, spoke with Donna Zakowska, award-winning costume designer for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', at FIT. The event was sponsored by the New York State Governor’s Office of Motion Picture and Television Development.

Zakowska discussed her approach to dressing the characters on the show, which is largely based on color story. For example, if actor Rachel Brosnahan (Midge Maisel) is wearing green, she is conveying strength; and you will never see Michael Jonathan Zegen (Joel Maisel) wearing brown because this is a color that indicates the past and he is always looking toward the future.

Photo: courtesy of FIT