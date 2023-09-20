Levi’s and Crocs unveils capsule collection

Casual footwear brand Crocs is pushing ahead with its collaboration strategy with a new capsule collection with denim brand Levi’s to celebrate the 150th anniversary of 501 jeans.

The three-piece capsule collection aims to merge “casual comfort and quality design” and features two elevated takes on Crocs’ All-Terrain Clog and a new Classic Clog.

The Levi’s x Crocs All-Terrain Clog is available in two colourways, navy and bone, with each pair updated with a denim-wrapped panel, completed with Sashiko stitching, a traditional Japanese embroidery technique. The style also features a Red Tab along with Levi’s button shanks on the heel strap, just like every pair of Levi’s jeans.

Additionally, a Japanese two-horse pull logo can be found on the footbed and each pair comes with three premium metal Jibbitz charms, custom-made for the collaboration.

Levi’s x Crocs capsule collection Credits: Levi’s/Crocs

The third offering is a tie-dye print Classic Clog inspired by the Japanese technique of Shibori dyeing, which comes with eight custom Levi's Jibbitz charms inspired by 60s counterculture and archival Levi’s graphics.

Kenny Mitchell, chief marketing officer of the Levi’s brand at Levi Strauss & Co., said in a statement: “We were thrilled to work alongside the forward-thinking Crocs team on bringing together our two iconic brands for this innovative capsule collection.

"Our brands are champions of bold self-expression and personal style. These shoes are for everyone and we know they’ll be treasured by fashion fans around the world.”

Levi’s x Crocs capsule collection Credits: Levi’s/Crocs

Heidi Cooley, chief marketing officer at Crocs, added: “We share Levi’s brand commitment to innovation and self-expression. This collaboration invites fans everywhere to step into a new era of creativity and comfort.”

The Levi’s x Crocs collaboration is available worldwide on Levi.com, the Levi’s App, and select Levi’s Stores, before rolling out to Crocs.com and select wholesale partners worldwide from September 21. Prices range from 60 to 75 pounds.

Levi’s x Crocs capsule collection Credits: Levi’s/Crocs