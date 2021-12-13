Levi’s and Jaden Smith partner on collection

Levi’s has partnered with Jaden Smith on a new collection.

The next release in a long line of previous collaborations, the limited capsule is inspired by Smith’s love of DIY customization. Smith, who is a brand ambassador for Levi’s, used his own experiences of custom screen printing in his garage to develop the collection’s graphics.

Containing two pieces, the classic Levi’s 501 jean and the Levi’s Type III Trucker are adorned with peace signs.

The phrase Artificial Laser Focus Group is featured on the front and back of the Trucker Jacket. “It embodies my desire to cut through a room with a bright light, like a laser,” said Smith of the graphic.

The capsule is available only on the Levi’s app.