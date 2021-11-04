Levi’s introduces Maya Jama and Mahalia as faces of AW21 campaign

Levi’s has announced TV presenter Maya Jama and singer songwriter Mahalia as the faces of its Autumn/Winter 2021 campaign.

The campaign, captured through a series of films and stills shot by photographer Lou Jasmine, show Mahalia and Maya Jama’s own personal experiences with Levi’s. The two women discuss their first pairs of Levi’s, and how they approach buying quality products that are simultaneously timeless.

Maya Jama, who has risen to fame through her radio presenting on Rinse FM and BBC Radio 1, says that it is the “constant resurgence of our favourite looks over the ages that keeps me coming back to Levi’s - iconic, inclusive fits that never go out of style.”

Mahalia has been making a name in the contemporary pop industry, already having accumulated two MOBO Awards, Brit and Grammy nominations. “My favourite thing about Levi’s jeans is that they are made for all shapes, sizes and ages,” the singer-songwriter said.

The AW21 collection includes vests, tops, sweatshirts, denim jackets, jeans and outerwear. With Levi’s increasing its focus on sustainability, classic styles such as the Ribcage Jeans incorporate new sustainable technologies such as organic cotton or sustainable denim material, Tencel.

Other products, such as the Crew Rib Sweater and the Long Sleeve Baby Tee were made in collaboration with the Better Cotton Initiative, advancing the brand’s goal to only use sustainably sourced cotton by 2025.

“Jeans have been a staple in every woman’s capsule wardrobe for decades,” said Anit Van Eynde, VP of Marketing at Levi’s in North Europe. “Jeans have clearly evolved beyond just a piece of clothing; they’ve become an expression of identity, enabling women to feel strong, confident and most importantly happy in who they are. It’s such a pleasure to welcome Maya and Mahalia into the Levi’s family.”