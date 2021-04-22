Levi's launches campaign with climate activists

Global denim brand Levi’s has launched a new campaign to spread awareness about the environmental impacts of the fashion industry with the help of activists making an impact in their communities.

Levi’s stated it is committed to driving ambitious climate and water action by investing in material and technology to help combat climate change. The brand uses hemp, organic cotton, and recycled water during its production practices.

According to the brand, 76 percent of all Levis Strauss & Co. products are made with recycled water built on a series of finishing techniques and water recycling guidelines that have saved more than 4 billion liters of water and resulted in the recycling of nearly 10 billion liters of water since its introduction. The technology is now open-sourced to share for other companies in the fashion industry to adopt the same water-saving practices.

“Ultimately, Levi’s denim is meant to be worn for generations, not seasons. So we are also using this campaign to encourage consumers to be more intentional about their apparel choices: to wear each item longer, for example, to buy second hand, or to use our in-store tailor shops to extend the life of their garments,” stated Jennifer Sey, brand president, Levi’s, in a release.

The Buy Better, Wear Longer campaign reiterates the brand’s sustainability initiatives by linking with changemakers, including footballer Marcus Rashford MBE; climate activist Xiye Bastida; Gen Z influencer Emma Chamberlain; Indonesian-born activist Melati Wijsen; artist and designer Jaden Smith; and hip hop artist Xiuhtezcatl.

The Buy Better, Wear Longer campaign will launch on all Levi’s platforms globally, including digital, social, and broadcast, to remind consumers to make sustainable choices and rethink fashion.