Levi’s launches collaborative collection with Justin Timberlake

Levi’s invited Justin Timberlake to reinvent some of the brand’s iconic pieces, including the 501 jeans. The collaboration resulted in a collection of classics with a twist titled “Fresh Leaves”, to be launched at select Levi’s stores worldwide and on Levi.com from October 8. Prices were not yet disclosed.

Timberlake was inspired by his love of music when working with the Levi’s design team. “Clothes are as important to a musician’s creative process and performance as the music itself. This Levi’s collection is my attempt to share some of my experiences with the fans”, said the singer in a statement.

This is not the first time Levi’s and Timberlake work together. The duo first joined forces last year, when the popstar was asked to customize the Levi’s Trucker Jacket to celebrate the jacket’s 50th anniversary. Levi’s then went on to design Timberlake’s stage outfits for his subsequent tour.

Photos: courtesy of Levi’s