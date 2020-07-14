Levi’s launches new summer collection with Peanuts

Levi’s is launching their latest collaboration with Snoopy and the gang for summer 2020, a limited-edition collection revolving around T-shirts and sweatshirts.

The unisex Levi’s x Peanuts collection, launching this month, features an array of Peanuts graphics, including Snoopy returning a tennis serve, punting a soccer ball, racing his pal Woodstock, on a skateboard, and driving the lane in a game of hoops.

These graphics feature on unisex football T-shirts, a set of reversible Snoopy graphic bucket hats, and oversized crewneck sweatshirts in a range of bold garment dye colours such as gold yellow, fuchsia red and fern green.

There’s also a co-branded white logo T-shirt featuring Snoopy racing Woodstock over the classic Levi’s sportswear logo, and a tracksuit inspired by the vintage Levi’s sportswear version from 1984.

Levi’s explains that the collaboration is “perfectly suited to anyone who prefers their athletics to come with a generous helping of playfulness, wit, and nostalgia”.

Images: courtesy of Levi’s