Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
Levi’s launches new summer collection with Peanuts
FASHION

Levi’s launches new summer collection with Peanuts

Danielle Wightman-Stone
|

Levi’s is launching their latest collaboration with Snoopy and the gang for summer 2020, a limited-edition collection revolving around T-shirts and sweatshirts.

Levi’s launches new summer collection with Peanuts

The unisex Levi’s x Peanuts collection, launching this month, features an array of Peanuts graphics, including Snoopy returning a tennis serve, punting a soccer ball, racing his pal Woodstock, on a skateboard, and driving the lane in a game of hoops.

Levi’s launches new summer collection with Peanuts

These graphics feature on unisex football T-shirts, a set of reversible Snoopy graphic bucket hats, and oversized crewneck sweatshirts in a range of bold garment dye colours such as gold yellow, fuchsia red and fern green.

Levi’s launches new summer collection with Peanuts

There’s also a co-branded white logo T-shirt featuring Snoopy racing Woodstock over the classic Levi’s sportswear logo, and a tracksuit inspired by the vintage Levi’s sportswear version from 1984.

Levi’s launches new summer collection with Peanuts

Levi’s explains that the collaboration is “perfectly suited to anyone who prefers their athletics to come with a generous helping of playfulness, wit, and nostalgia”.

Levi’s launches new summer collection with PeanutsLevi’s launches new summer collection with PeanutsLevi’s launches new summer collection with PeanutsLevi’s launches new summer collection with Peanuts

Images: courtesy of Levi’s
levi's Peanuts snoopy
 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

LATEST JOBS

 

MOST READ